(WAND)- Decatur and Springfield both lift emergency snow orders for downtown parking.
The City of Springfield can resume on-street parking in downtown Springfield effective 9:00 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17.
Decatur downtown parking will resume at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17.
Parking restrictions on other Snow Emergency Routes throughout the City of Springfield will be in effect until 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 18.
Decatur will resume regular winter no-parking regulations effective at the time stated above.
