SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Family pets are being returned for a variety of reasons and for one Springfield rescue organization, taking in pets can be a matter of life or death.
It's been said a dog is man's best friend, but there are pictures that showcase the feeling isn't reciprocated. Jill Egizii loves dogs so much, but she can only look after so many.
"It's not something we take lightly," Egizii said. "So it's something that weighs heavy on all of us."
Egizii is the president of Women In Love with Dogs Canine Rescue, an animal rescue organization, and its mission is to prevent dogs from being euthanized, abandoned or shot.
"Recently a lot of people have been calling saying 'I'm gonna shoot this dog'," Egizii said.
On Wednesday, the WILD Canine Rescue wrote on Facebook, "we're drowning in animals." So much so, Egizii said WILD received multiple calls to re-home dogs. The organization mentioned how it gets calls from out-of-state shelters.
"Your dog doesn't have to be sent to the pound, doesn't have to be euthanized and it doesn't have to be shot for God sake," Egizii said.
WILD Canine Rescue's president said Central Illinoisans can adopt for foster animals. One thing is for certain - having a pet is a commitment. If housing an animal is too much, Egizii says "you should put in the work to re-home it properly."
WILD is an all breed and age rescue organization.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.