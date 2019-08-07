SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – An archery business in central Illinois is closing its doors for good.
Springfield Archery announced it is going out of business on Wednesday afternoon. An exact date for the closure was not provided, but leaders did give new hours that will go along with a going out of business sale. They are:
Wednesday-Friday: 12-7 p.m.
Saturday – 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Sunday – 12 – 5 p.m.
Everything is on sale at this time, the company said.
“We’ve had an incredible time serving the central Illinois community with all of their archery needs,” a Facebook post said. “There’s so many of you that we can truly call friends! This is why it saddens us to say that we will be going out of business.”
Leaders thanked everyone who supported Springfield Archery over the years.