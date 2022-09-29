SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Springfield Ballet have announced a performance of "The Little Mermaid" to celebrate their transition to a professional ballet company and their associated school.
“This is a new day for dance in Springfield,” said Executive Director, Scott Raper. “We are thrilled to share the transformation of the Springfield Ballet into a professional organization and the opening of the official School of Springfield Ballet that will serve as our foundation as the company continues to evolve.”
The company has hired nine professional dancers from all over the United States, along with six leading dancers from the Philippines where Artistic Director Adam Sage served as Associate Artistic Director for Ballet Philippines for four years.
“The company has built an amazing foundation and I am excited for the opportunity to help take it to the next level here in Central Illinois,” Sage said. “We aren’t just working to make Springfield a cultural performance destination, but we also want to develop talent and attract more students, investment and tourism to the area.”
“The training and talent have both been impressive," said Soloist, Hannah Adamczak, who will be dancing the titular role of the Little Mermaid for the October 1 shows. "It is great to be able to share my skills and experience with the local community.”
The school’s curriculum focuses on both technique and artistry.
SSB student Lydia Repscher had some initial concerns about working with professionals, but is now happier than ever to come to rehearsal. “I am not only taking classes from professional dancers - I’m dancing with them on stage,” she said. “It’s a dream come true to be able to see the professional dancers rehearse up close.”
A native of Springfield, Ballet Mistress and School Director Caitlin Helton Scherer grew up performing in the company and went on to dance professionally. Her new role in the organization has afforded her the opportunity to share her professional knowledge with a new generation.
“I have danced a lot of places, but Springfield is my home, and the place where I am raising my children,” said Helton Scherer. “After working and living in other cities, I am excited to be back here and create more cultural opportunities for people of all ages in my hometown.”
Springfield Ballet’s inaugural performance ‘The Little Mermaid’ is debuting at the University of Illinois Springfield Performing Arts Center on October 1, 2022 with shows at 2 pm and 7 pm.
Choreographed by Sage with music by Leo Delibes and Anton Dvorak, the show features lavish costumes designed by Sage himself with CGI graphics by South African graphic designer Kirstin Cumming.
Local dancers from all experience levels will appear in the Little Mermaid’s grotto.
“We are so proud of the work our students and professionals have put into this performance and are excited to share it with our amazing, arts-supporting community,” said Raper.
Tickets can be purchased at the UIS PAC box office or online at uispac.com.
