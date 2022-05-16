SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Police said they issued citations, made arrests and recovered weapons when they responded to roving block parties in Springfield.
On Saturday, the Springfield Police Department worked with the Street Crimes Unit on proactive details throughout the city to address the parties, which consisted of over 100 people.
Police reported making 30 traffic stops and issuing 24 citations. Six firearms were recovered.
Six people were arrested in relation to the weapons, including two male 19-year-old teens from Decatur, a 21-year-old man from Bloomington, a 20-year-old man from Springfield, and two male juveniles (ages 14 and 15).
