SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The American Red Cross in Springfield dedicated a week of donations to a local coach who died following a battle with cancer.
Danyel Pitts, a track coach at Southeast High School, was fighting breast cancer before she passed in January 2020. She received many blood transfusions during her treatment, and now her husband, Calvin Pitts, is looking to pay it forward.
"She was a giver. She gave back to the community. She gave back to the people that she served regularly," he said. "To be able to give back and donate some blood and help (people) in ... sometimes what can be some of the worst times of people's lives. To be able to go in and to have that blood available, it's priceless."
He added blood from Black donors are especially needed. The blood drive ran until 6 p.m. Friday.
Those who couldn't make it Friday can schedule appointments for future blood drives by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.