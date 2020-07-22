SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - This pandemic is impacting cities across the United States.
In Springfield, the director of budget management for the city, Bill McCarty, said it's too early to tell just how damaging COVID-19 will be to the economy, but what he says he does know is the loss of revenue will be profound.
"So far we only have [documents from] March and April sales tax," McCarty said. "I can tell you in those two months, we lost approximately $2 million of sales tax revenue."
McCarty said those numbers are continuing to rise.
"Right now, our four scenarios have anywhere from best case scenario, which is $10.2 to $10.3 million of lost of revenue ... all the way up to $16.5 million of lost revenue," McCarty said.
According to McCarty, the city of Springfield is heavily sales tax dependent.
"We've already had a problem, for years, with how people are spending their money online," McCarty said. "We don't get the sales tax from that."
With more people spending their money online due to the pandemic, McCarty said that will have a huge impact on the city's budget.
"[Sales tax] is something that's 45 to 50 percent of the budget," McCarty said. "That's a real problem."
McCarty said the city is actively working on a plan to move forward from the pandemic.
"We came into the fiscal year with the highest fund balance, or reserves, we've ever had before in the city of Springfield," McCarty said. "That has allowed us to weather the storm thus far."
