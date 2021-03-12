SPRINGFIELD, Il. (WAND) -- The COVID-19 pandemic pushed a lot of local small businesses to the brink.
"This past year has been one of the most stressful years that we've ever had to deal with," Chadito's Mexican American owner Chad Reese said.
Year 13 of Chadito's was nearly it's last.
"Here at the restaurant, one day we're doing OK, the next we're on the verge of shutdown as well," Reese said. "We thought about it and what it really came down to is if we were going to go down, we were going to go down helping the community as well with it."
Going down, serving tacos. During the entirety of the pandemic, Chadito's has been providing a free meal to grade school students -- they've served a few thousand meals.
"We started a program called take a taco give a taco. So, people who can come through and donate a taco so that when way when someone in need comes through and says hey I need tacos for my kids and we give them a meal," Reese said.
Reese says that the taco program saved his business -- with the generosity of his customers -- proving a life lesson: that there is something to be said about giving rather than receiving.
"It is probably one of the most humbling things I've ever been apart of. I've never had to worry about a free meal and the only way we can continue to help our community is for the community to help others," Reese said. "It's something that we're not going to stop doing this our now thing and if people want to help out all they have to do is stop by and add a taco."
Any grade school student can visit Chadito's any day during the week from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
