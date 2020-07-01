SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Springfield Char House announced it is permanently closing its doors.
The announcement was made on Facebook Tuesday.
The business listed "unforeseen circumstances with COVID-19" as the reason for the closure.
Any customers with a gift card balance can redeem it at Star 66 Cafe.
