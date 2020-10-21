SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Third Presbyterian Church in Springfield will be temporarily closed due to COVID-19 cases in its membership.
Rev. Dr. John R. Shear said the church became aware over the weekend of Oct. 17-18 that several of its members tested positive for the virus. As a result, leaders decided to close the church for the following week, including Sunday, Oct. 25.
Shear said this will allow for a good cleaning and to keep people socially distanced, "even though we have taken those precautions for Sunday gathering."
He said leaders will evaluate after the weekend of Oct. 24-25.
The BOO Fest has been moved to Friday, Oct. 30, and is still on the church calendar, Shear said.
"Please be in prayer for those who have tested positive and for our community in general as we are beginning to see upticks in the rates of infection," Shear added. "Peace of Christ to all."
