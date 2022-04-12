SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield leaders are cracking down on panhandling after a man was hit and killed on a city street. But the ordinance would impact other fundraisers, not just the homeless asking for donations.
Mayor Jim Langfelder said it's simply a safety issue.
"We had an individual jump out in traffic about six months ago and met a tragic demise. So that's really what this is focused on, is the safety issue," Langfelder explained.
The proposed ordinance would stop people from standing on medians, right of ways and shoulders to ask for donations.
"People in the median, on the parkway, and really these are areas (that) need to be kept clear, just from a pedestrian safety standpoint, but also as less of a distraction to the drivers," Langfelder added.
Council members said this would protect the city from liability if someone were to get hit while going up to a car to ask for money.
"If they're out on the median, doing whatever, and there's an accident and they get hurt, then the city's liable," Councilman Ralph Hanauer explained.
If approved next week, no one, including fire departments or fundraisers, would be allowed to walk on Springfield streets to ask for money.
"But we do often have people who stand in medians with a boot or something else to raise money for a cause. So this has to apply to them as well," Councilwoman Kristin DiCenso added.
But there is concern the ordinance would simply become a daily fine for the homeless.
"I don't want to see a bunch of tickets for homeless people. They're going to be there no matter what we put in place, they're going to be out there, they're going to push it, because that's how they eat," Councilman Shawn Gregory said.
The ACLU of Illinois also argues the proposal is unconstitutional because it limits specific types of speech on public roadways.
"I want to make sure we're not infringing on anyone's right to make money while standing in a safe space," DiCenso said.
The ACLU of Illinois' full statement is attached to this story in a PDF document.
