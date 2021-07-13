SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Springfield City Council will vote on an ordinance for $1.4 million for the Springfield Fire Department at Tuesday's Committee of the Whole meeting.
Mayor Jim Langfelder said this was the amount the city had previously planned to cut from the department's budget. Thanks to the American Rescue Plan dollars, that will not happen.
"It was largely due to overtime costs things of that nature," Langfelder said. "With the American Rescue Plan dollars one of the opportunities is to replenish lost revenues or budget cuts especially when it relates to police or fire."
Division Chief of Fire Safety Ed Canny said this means the department does not have to many any hard decisions.
"That will allow us to have our budget fully funded again and allow us to purchase that equipment and keep all of our staff as it is," Canny said.
However, even with the extra money, the department is still concerned with going over the budget.
"We do still foresee that we will be close to our budget with our manning because ultimately overtime is the big thing and that's been the talk for many years" said Canny.
The department said with more staff, overtime would not be an issue. That decision is up to the mayor and he said efficiency is what he wants to fix.
"We need to take a look at our operations of the fire department and how can we become more efficient and that's really the challenge for the administration with the city council and the union to all figure out as we come out of the pandemic," Langfelder said.
The council will decide tonight if the ordinance will be on consent or debate. It will then be voted on next week at city council.
