SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield City Council will vote tonight on an ordinance that will distribute a portion of the cannabis sales tax to businesses.
This program, was started by Ward 2 Alderman Shawn Gregory, Ward 8 Alderwoman Erin Conley, and former Ward 3 Alderwoman Doris Turner, who is now a state senator.
Sixty-nine businesses applied and twenty-two were chosen in this round of grants.
One of those businesses is the Motherland Garden Community Project. The project was founded by Yves Doumen last year. He said the grant money would fund a new irrigation system for the garden.
“We have been struggling with water, with an irrigation system,” said Doumen. “Water is one of the most limiting factors for agriculture so this is going to help us to get more equipment here.”
The garden provided 150 pounds of fresh vegetables to the community last year, and this year, Doumen hopes to donate 500 pounds of vegetables.
Another business that could be seeing this grant money is Carter’s Fish Market. Founded in 1983, the business has become a staple of Springfield’s East side.
Mary Carter, who started the restaurant, says the money is necessary so they can get a cooler big enough to match demand for products. She also wants to refinish the parking lot and increase outdoor seating for customers.
Community leaders say this is the type of assistance they have been wanting from local government.
Shatriya Smith is the Executive Director of the Garvey Tubman Cultural Arts and Research Center, who partners with nonprofits like Motherland Garden Community Project.
“We used to have a bustling Eastside community, now we have an emaciated community,” Smith said. “It’s time we build that community back up and with this funding we can do that.”
Alderman Gregory says he hopes that these types of grants continue as long as possible to help revitalize the community.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
