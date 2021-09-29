SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield City Council is set to debate an ordinance that would put a stop to liquor stores getting serving licenses just to acquire a gaming license.
Mayor Jim Langfelder said this is an issue they are trying to put a stop to by changing the law.
"The ordinance would close that loophole where it would prevent future package liquor stores from going that route," Langfelder said. "So they will have to make a determination - do you want to be a server of alcohol or do you want to sell the packaged liquor?"
With liquor licenses being discussed, Ward Three Alderman Ralph Hanauer wants to see other changes: no more 3 a.m. liquor licenses.
"What it does is it diverts police protection for other parts of the city because the police go and they sit outside these three o'clock bars because honestly (they're) looking for problems," said Hanauer.
Currently five hotels and seven bars have a 3 a.m. license. Hanauer said with recent issues of violence, he wants to make sure the problem doesn't get worse.
"We've had shootings, we've had fights, lot of problems especially when they empty out after three o'clock. I think that perhaps closing at one o'clock will prevent people from getting lubed up and wanting to fight more," he said.
This ordinance will be debated at Tuesday's city council meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.