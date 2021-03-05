SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield city leaders said the violence in the community must stop.
Springfield Police Chief Kenny Winslow said there's been an abundance of gun violence in the city over the past two months.
"The time has come for our community to take a stand and say enough is enough," Winslow said.
Shootings for this time of year are eight times higher than the normal average for the city.
"In the past two months, we have had 16 people shot from 12 incidents," Winslow said.
Mayor Jim Langfelder said this is a community wide problem.
"The most effective way we can deter crime in our community and our neighborhoods is through community involvement," Langfelder said. "This is not a police department problem, or a neighborhood problem; this is a city of Springfield problem."
Winslow said this senseless violence is creating a sense of fear in the community.
"There's a fear to let your kids go to play," Winslow said. "Fear to take an evening walk or go for a drive."
That's why local leaders are stepping up. Matt Goulet of Crime Stoppers said officials are increasing rewards for information.
"Crime Stoppers will pledge a minimum of $500 for any anonymous tip that comes in that leads to the arrest of a subject in illegal possession of a handgun," Goulet said. "We are also going to offer $1,000 for any anonymous tip that comes in that leads to an arrest of a person with illegal possession of an assault rifle."
The mayor said the city will also be increasing its security.
"We are broadening our camera system to include license plate readers, and any other technology possible to enhance the police department's ability to apprehend those who are terrorizing our neighborhoods," Langfelder said.
While police are trying to do their part, Winslow said the community must do theirs.
"It's hard for my investigators or prosecutors to prove an investigation in court beyond a reasonable doubt when victims refuse to corporate," Winslow said.
Tiffany Mathis, director of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Illinois, said the youth must also be mentored.
"We need them to know, no matter how bad things have gotten; there are people in this community that still love you ... who look like you. Don't ever forget those who have mentored you and been there for you," Mathis said. "There's nothing you can do that you couldn't come to one of us and say something."
In the past two months, Winslow said the department has made 26 gun arrests.
"The message is very simple; the violence must stop or you will be the next one killed or arrested," Winslow said.
