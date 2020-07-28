SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – The Springfield City Council announced on Tuesday that it will take action to stop block parties from getting out of control.
The announcement came after a Springfield couple expressed concerns over what they said happened in their neighborhood Saturday.
“These block parties are getting out of hand,” Larry Franklin said.
Franklin and his wife live on North 14th Street near Reservoir. They said on Saturday, upwards of 200 people took over the street.
"If we had to get emergency (personnel) through there, they couldn't ever get through there,” he said. “We had over 200 people there. I called the police on five occasions. They were driving through my front yard and the police told me there was nothing they could do about it."
After speaking to council on Tuesday, city leadership said they would ban block parties on Reservoir.
Springfield Police Chief Kenny Winslow said a permit for the Saturday party was issued, but he was shocked to learn about it and began investigation on Monday morning.
“We found out the permit holders lied,” Winslow said. “The permit holders said it was for a celebration of life. That is not what we had out there. They had a pop-up block party, and they got a permit to make it happen, so they manipulated the system.”
City leaders said if those living on Reservoir wanted to host a block party in the future, they would need to get 90% of residents to sign off on it.
This is not the first time Springfield police have acted against block parties. In early June, police expressed concerns about block parties near Comer Park. At that time more officers were put in that area.
City leaders say they will be looking at ways to handle block parties as a whole at a later date.
