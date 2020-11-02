SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder is urging Springfield businesses to stay open for now, going against orders from the governor.
The mayor has called for a special city council meeting on Wednesday to determine how the city should move forward.
WAND spoke to Springfield Fire Chief Allen Reyne, who said city leaders are trying to figure out what is the best decision for people in their community.
"That was the crux of the conversation today ... just to get everybody on the same page," Reyne said.
Enhanced COVID-19 restrictions took effect in Region 3 on Sunday, and Reyne said the announcement was abrupt.
"Coming out Thursday, before Halloween, the timing wasn't the best to get everybody together and give that unified message," Reyne said.
Even though the governor has put new mitigations in place, Reyne said the city is still operating as usual.
"Everything you were doing two weeks ago, you can still do today," Reyne said.
City leaders have yet to adhere to the restrictions, because Reyne said the city is worried about the impact they will have on local business owners.
"It's trying to balance people, their business sustainability and a pandemic at the same time," Reyne said.
One of those people trying to balance it all right now is Three Twigs Restaurant owner Emily Lewis.
"It's really hard to know what kind of decisions to make for your business," Lewis said.
According to Lewis, her businesses are normally closed on Mondays and Tuesdays, which gives here more time to hear feedback from the city before making future decisions.
"Your whole priority as a business owner is to make your staff and customers feel comfortable," Lewis said.
Until the people of Springfield know more, Lewis said she encourages people to be kind.
"Not every answer is going to be the right answer or the wrong answer," Lewis said. "I can't stress enough how important it is to be understanding of each and every restaurant's different circumstances."
The mayor's office released a statement saying city officials are continuing to discuss COVID-19 and the implementation of the governor’s new mitigation orders. In the meantime, Springfield Police will continue checking in on area businesses to ensure they are abiding by the orders that were previously instituted at the County and City levels.
A joint press briefing will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 3 in the afternoon at the Sangamon County Department of Public Health.
