SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield residents will soon be getting mail from the police department.
The Springfield Police Department announced at Tuesday's council meeting a city-wide community survey is being mailed starting Wednesday.
The survey will ask every Springfield household about their experiences and opinions on crime and the police work in their neighborhoods.
Responses will be summarized by Southern Illinois University – Carbondale and used to assess views about safety and policing in Springfield.
This is a follow-up to a 2017 survey that was distributed city-wide regarding the department’s Focused Deterrence Program, a grant funded Department of Justice initiative aimed at reducing group/gang related gun violence.