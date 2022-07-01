TEUTOPOLIS, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield Clinic announced Friday an affiliation with Runde Clinic in Teutopolis, now named Springfield Clinic Runde.
The clinic has been serving patients in Teutopolis and surrounding counties for more than 35 years.
“Family medicine allows me to interact with people on a one-on-one basis and really get to know them,” said Dr. Eric Bloemer.
This location includes 12 exam rooms, a procedure room and a consultation room. The facility also includes locally owned Kremer Pharmacy in an adjoining suite.
Lab and radiology services are also available on-site.
“The most gratifying piece of my job is taking care of people and seeing them get better,” Dr. Bloemer said.
The team will provide care at their current office, located at 206 N. Pearl in Teutopolis.
