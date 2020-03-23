SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield Clinic will offer drive-up lab for routine lab work.
The drive-ups will be for routine lab work and are not COVID-19 testing sites. They will be available starting Tuesday from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m. until further notice.
The locations will be at Springfield Clinic Main Campus East at 1025 South 6th Street and Springfield Clinic Family Practice Center at 1100 Centre West Drive.
Patients will be greeted at their car and be directed to a designated parking spot to wait. Once in their spot they can call the phone number on the sign to get registered and receive further instructions.
You will not receive any results at the drive-up location; results will be available through normal processes (by phone call or available through your patient portal).
Any patient with routine lab orders will be able to use the service. Patients who do not see doctors at Springfield Clinic, Memorial Physician Services and SIU Medicine will need physical orders in hand.