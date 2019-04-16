SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield Clinic Sherman and Prompt Care Sherman have been closed for the rest of Tuesday due to a sewage line problem at that location.
All patients scheduled for Tuesday will be seen by their physician or advanced practitioner at the Springfield Clinic Riverton location instead of Sherman.
Patients are being contacted by phone and redirected to Springfield Clinic Riverton.
Patients in Sherman who need Prompt Care services are being advised to use the Springfield Clinic Main Campus or Springfield Clinic Wabash locations.