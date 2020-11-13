SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - After Springfield reached an 8 percent positivity rate, Mayor Jim Langfelder defied the governor's initial orders.
He, along with other city officials, tried to take their own approach to stopping the spread of COVID-19.
"We felt strongly about leaving indoor dining available because of the detrimental impact it could have on people," Langfelder said.
After implementing a few new restrictions, such as an 11 p.m. curfew and limiting indoor dining to 25 percent capacity, COVID cases continued to rise by the hundreds each day. Now, stricter measures have been put in place.
"The biggest thing is with regard to indoor dinning," Langfelder said. "The bars are no service indoors, same with restaurants. You can, of course, order and pick it up to go."
The goal is get the city's positivity rate down, but many people wonder if the high volume of positive cases has any correlation to restaurants and bars.
"The numbers we're seeing right now are pre the governor's orders and pre our mitigations factors with wearing the masks," Langfelder said. "Really these are the house parties, the Halloween parties that have driven those numbers exponentially."
Ryan Bandy, who owns Win, Lose or Draught, had to close down his bar back in July after several employees and customers tested positive for the virus.
"Bars and restaurants are not this huge contributor to the spread of all of this," Bandy said. "I say this as the one business owner that was listed on some databases that had the only outbreak at a bar."
According to Bandy, evidence shows restaurants and bars contribute very little to spreading the virus.
"It's frustrating when they say you're not the problem, but we're going to close you down anyways. It doesn't make any sense to me," Bandy said.
"We're not arguing open up fully," he said. "We are saying, we are not the problem here. Clearly, in our area, the spread is being caused a huge majority by home gatherings."
Although this new measure is aimed at stopping the spread of the virus, it comes at another cost.
"Any business owner would tell you, uncertainty leads to stress," Bandy said. "It's not only stressful for me, but (also) the employees. They are the ones that are really going to suffer."
Now, Bandy said all business owners have left to do is wait to see what the future holds.
"After this (is) over, there is going to be so much more appreciation for the restaurant and bar industry," Bandy said. "We've seen that with loyalty with customers."
