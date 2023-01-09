LOMBARD, Ill. (WAND) — Springfield Southeast coach, Barbara Montgomery has been inducted into the Illinois Track and Cross Country Coaches Association Hall of Fame.
Montgomery has coached at Springfield Southeast for 29 years.
According to her bio on ITCCA's website, Montgomery has coached teams to a total of 10 IHSA State Championships, including 4 times as head coach. She has also coached individual athletes to 17 State Championships and 3 Relays titles.
Montgomery is a graduate of Springfield Lanphier and SIU-Edwardsville where she competed in Track & Field at both schools.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.