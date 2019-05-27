SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The community gathered at Oak Ridge Cemetery to honor Union soldiers who fought in the Civil War.
The ceremony was held at the Grand Army of the Republic Mound to remember one of our country's oldest wars.
Robert Davis, with the Illinois 29 Infantry United States Color Troops, said the Civil War was important, because it helped shift the focus of this country.
"It redirected the country," Davis said. "It moved it from a strong emphasis on slavery."
According to Davis, when Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation, opening the door for colored men to fight in the war, it was pivotal.
Even though the Civil War was hundreds of years ago, Davis said it is still important to remember, because we are still dealing with similar issues today.
"Unfortunately, the whole question of race or the color of your skin is still an issue to a number of people," Davis said.