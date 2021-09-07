SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - With a unanimous vote of nine to zero, Lakeisha Purchase is now officially the Springfield Ward Five Alderwoman.
Purchase said she is excited to take on this position after her role as Capital Township trustee.
"I've been out in the community non-stop. I work with everyone. By being (a) Captial Township trustee, I'm always out and about and that's a city-wide area we cover," Purchase said.
Mayor Jim Langfelder oversaw the selection of Purchase after former Alderman Andrew Proctor resigned. Langfelder believes this selection will benefit Ward Five.
"She has a lot of energy, but she's well-grounded. Been here 10 years but been very active in our community," he said. "She really raised the level of awareness with regards to Capital Township and that's really spoke volumes to the type of person we'd like to serve all our wards, especially Ward Five."
Purchase said her first priority is investing into the area and the needs of the constituents.
"Ward Five is the economic engine for the City of Springfield. We have dilapidated properties, we also have businesses, mom and pop shops that are currently going through a hard time due to the pandemic, so I want to make sure we are educating them," Purchase said.
The appointment of Purchase also adds another person of color and woman to the council - something Purchase said is important and historic.
"Diversity is so important," she said. "That's what we need and I feel like that's what we have now and it's a start and we will continue. Now we have to maintain having three blacks or more and three women or more."
