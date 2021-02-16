SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield Fire Chief Brandon Blough said in a business where every second counts, the location of a fire house means everything.
"If you can get somewhere 30 seconds faster, it may be the difference between whether that person makes it or not," Blough said. "We need to make sure we're putting our people and apparatus in the right place."
As the city of Springfield has changed over the years, Blough said the fire department needs to change with it.
"This isn't the same city as it was 20, 30 or 50 years ago," Blough said. "A lot of these fire houses were built in the 1950's."
That's why the city is looking at shuffling around several fire houses.
"When we're talking about the houses, we're talking about houses that are 65, 70 years old," Blough said. "The upkeep on these houses is extremely expensive."
Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder said the process will start with Station 6. The plan is to relocate it from Ash Street to Stanford Avenue.
"(The station) has kind of reduced service coverage due to the rail project," Langfelder said. "It needs to be moved."
Another station the city is looking at relocating is number four.
"It's on Converse, out north. It's just a couple blocks away from the fairgrounds fire house," Langfelder said. "It makes sense to move that further east to give us greater coverage along Dirksen Parkway."
The last station on the city's radar is number eight. It's located in a high traffic area off Chatham Road.
"That house could be moved a little further west," Blough said. "The Starbucks, a lot of times, the traffic for that is leaking out to Monroe Street and can cause us some issues."
According to the mayor, the city is using the pandemic to its advantage.
"With the pandemic, coming out of it, there could be financial resources available as far as grants go," Langfelder said. "We want to be shovel ready just in case there's an opportunity for a first responder type grant."
The ultimate goal is to expand access and coverage throughout the city.
"A few seconds over tens of thousands of calls is actually a big difference," Blough said. "Ten seconds here and ten seconds there does a make a difference on the outcome of some of our calls."
If grants aren't an option, the mayor said the city would have to figure out how to pay for the relocations. According to Langfelder, the building construction costs range from $2-3 million.
