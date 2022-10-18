After hours of heated debate, the Springfield City Council voted down a zoning ordinance to allow a developer to turn the Wyndham Hotel into an apartment and hotel building.
This means big changes are coming for the Wyndham. The zoning ordinance, voted down 6 to 4 would have allowed a developer to build 275 apartments and 125 hotel rooms. Now this is actually the third time this issue has come up before council. The number of hotel room and apartments were adjusted several times after concern from the SCVB that there were hotel rooms promised to conventions contracted at the BOS Center in 2023 and beyond.
"The IFA is a Wyndham-only convention, they solely are using the Wyndham at that point. They've got over 200 rooms that have been committed, obligated for the Wyndham. At 125 rooms, they're obviously going to be 100 rooms short," Scott Dhal, Director of Visit Springfield, said at the Tuesday night meeting.
Despite the back and forth negotiations, the council voting 6 to 4 that they would deny the ordinance.
"We've got a guy wanting to invest to fix some of what we're hearing about the conditions of the hotel- because I've been hearing the bad things too. So he comes and pumps all this money in and we don't have as many rooms as we have right now- that's still better than zero," Alderman Roy Williams argued.
The owner of the Wyndham said he simply cannot afford to keep the property open and will be selling it. Any developer is allowed to build 200 apartments in the current zoning ordinance. So the Wyndham owner said he has a tentative offer to sell the apartments to low-housing developers. This means the Wyndham could essentially become low income housing in downtown Springfield.
"The catastrophic approach is if that hotel shuts down- and we all know that," Mayor Jim Langfelder said Tuesday night.
WAND News will continue to follow this developing story and when any sale is finalized we will update this story. The council was told the $1.5-million CWLP debt on the Wyndham property has now been paid.
