SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- The Springfield City Council voted 6-4 in favor of adding a referendum to the April ballot. Voters will be asked to consider whether local townships, outside the city, should be dissolved.
Advocates said this move would save taxpayers money by streamlining their local government. While opponents argue they are better able to offer services to their smaller communities.
Voters will now be asked to weigh-in on April 4th.
