SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A worker at Cracker Barrel in Springfield is under quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19.
Cracker Barrel confirmed to WAND-TV Monday night an employee at the Springfield location recently tested positive and is self-isolating at home. The company said it has taken immediate steps to contact employees who might have been in close contact with the person.
The store temporarily closed Monday after the business communicated with the Sangamon County Health Department. Leaders said "proactive steps" were taken, including cleaning and sanitizing.
With health department approval, Cracker Barrel will reopen Tuesday at 7 a.m.
"We look forward to welcoming guests back," the company said.
Cracker Barrel added its highest priority is keeping employees and guests safe. It said will continue taking all steps available to deliver a safe experience for dining and shopping.
The company is offering more information for customers through this link.
