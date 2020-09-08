SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Tourism is what drives the city in Springfield, according to one of its leaders on the topic.
"We've always known, as the Convention and Visitor's Bureau, the importance and the power that tourism has," said the bureau's marketing manager, Amy Beadle. "Especially in a city like Springfield that is just filled with sites and attractions and Abraham Lincoln."
Because of COVID-19, Beadle said the capitol city has definitely felt the impact of lower-than-normal tourism rates.
"The conventions, the meetings, the tourism that didn't come this summer ... that impact is crippling," Beadle said.
That's why the Convention and Visitor's Bureau created a competition, called SPI 7 in 7, aimed at rallying the community together and drawing in visitors.
"It's a quick way for people to go out and engage in the community and spend some money into our local economy, which is desperately needed at this point and will be into the fall and winter," Beadle said.
Here's how the competition works. Participants will get a checklist with seven categories and seven options per category. They must choose seven activities to complete and take a picture while doing so.
"It could be dining local, shopping local, going to an art gallery, buying a fall scented candle for your home or eating a horseshoe," Beadle said.
Some participants, like Megan Philpot, have already started the challenge. Philpot has only lived in Springfield for two years, and she said this is a great way to get out and explore.
"When we first got here, we were exploring all sorts of things, and I think we got in the habit of doing the same things," Philpot said. "This is like a lot of new stuff we haven't done before that I think will be fun to explore and give us a new take on Springfield."
Philpot said this competition is also a great way to get to know your neighbors.
"There's people that you'll probably connect with, and I think it really brings home that feeling of community ... to get out there and know who you're shopping from and who you're supporting when you're out," Philpot said.
The SPI 7 in 7 Challenge lasts seven weeks. It runs from Sept. 8 through Oct. 27.
For more information or to enter the challenge, click here.
