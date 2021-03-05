DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The recent gun violence in Decatur and Springfield forced Rev. Courtney Carson and Lisa Badger to hold a town hall meeting.
Carson, the Decatur School Board vice president, said "we must have a conversation about reasoning together."
Pastors, law enforcement, social workers and school officials showed up to Friday's meeting. Gun violence is having an effect on the people they serve. To community leaders, it's time to ask the tough questions and create solutions.
Rev. Cameron Barnes, traveled from Chicago to share his experiences and wisdom in addressing gun violence.
"You cannot talk without action, so those who don't show up, that talk is cheap to me," Barnes said. "You can't really mean it if you don't stand behind it."
Barnes said people cannot run from violence. Instead, "face it head on".
"You've been ordained by God to fight this battle," Barnes added.
The Decatur Police Department said its officers have responded to 31 shootings in January and February. Out of the 31 shootings, 13 people have been shot.
Macon County Sheriff Tony "Chubby" Brown said "bullets have no name." Rev. Carson said enough is enough.
"Our children are on a death march and they are willingly waging warfare against each other without real concern for their future," Carson said.
