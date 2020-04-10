Decatur, IL (62521)

Today

Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours will become overcast in the afternoon. Slight chance of an afternoon shower. High 64F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Thunder possible. Low 51F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.