SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - It's an important weekend for many Central Illinoisans of faith - Easter weekend. While the coronavirus pandemic is making it challenging, there are ways to maintain Easter traditions.
Both political and religious leaders are asking congregations to stay home for Easter services to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
"Stay home, celebrate at home," Governor Pritzker said Friday. "Everybody would like to get together for the holidays... The teachings from the Bible will tell you that it is our obligation to save a life if we have the opportunity to. Staying at home is saving a life."
But this doesn't mean Easter traditions can't be practiced. While the doors of its churches are currently closed, the Diocese of Springfield is live streaming Easter Sunday Mass on its website.
"In particular, Bishop Piprocki will be having Easter Sunday Mass at 10 am, live from the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception," said Andrew Hansen, Spokesperson, Diocese of Springfield in Illinois
The Diocese says Christians staying engaged in their faith is important during this pandemic.
"I think especially right now with this epidemic and there's uncertainty, Jesus is that certainty," Hansen said. "He is the one we should trust in, and the resurrection is the epitome of all Christianity."