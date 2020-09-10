SPRINGFIELD, ILL. (WAND) -- Don't underestimate the value of a balanced breakfast. There's good news: Springfield District 186 is offering one heck of a deal for students.
"Everyone eats for free," Springfield District 186 Food Service Director Cheryl McBride said.
District 186 began a meal distribution plan during the week of Sept. 6 at 24 different locations to feed its students.
"This helps us now, and families, plus people outside of District 186 ... children who are able to come and pick up meals. Anyone can pick up meals from the age of 1 to 18," McBride said.
Students can pick up pre-packed breakfast and lunches anytime before they go to class.
"So many families rely on meals for their children for breakfast and lunch, and right now, with the economic problems, this is one less burden for the family," McBride said.
District 186 has been providing meals since the pandemic started -- and they're happy to make sure students are getting the proper nutrition.
"When the USDA made this change, it just blossomed, we see an increase each day in meals being sent out, so I'm happy to see the families utilizing it," McBride said.
To see where all 24 locations are in Springfield for the meal distributions, visit District 186's Facebook page.
