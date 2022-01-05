SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - District 186 in Springfield has decided against moving to a remote learning schedule.
Superintendent Jennifer Gill said the district can't be fully remote under state school guidelines, but they can take a pause. District officials had been in contact with the health department.
Sangamon County health officials said it's safe for students to come back to school.
Students are set to return to the classroom on Monday after winter break.
This change was being considered as other local school districts made decisions to temporarily move to remote learning, including the Danville district and two schools in Decatur Public Schools, due to rising COVID-19 cases. Rantoul schools were considering having remote learning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.