SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Springfield Dominican Sisters are celebrating their 150th anniversary by making blessing bags for homeless people.
In the last two days, the sisters, along with coworkers at the Sacred Heart Convent, have assembled 400 bags. These include personal care items, snacks, and winter essentials.
Many of the sisters donated their Christmas funds to the project. Sacred Heart-Griffin students and members of the community also donated money for the sisters to buy the items.
"We shopped till we dropped with the funding that our different groups gave us," said Sister M. Joan Sorge, the Director of the Associate Program for the Springfield Dominican Sisters. "There were people behind us in line, or in front of us in line who turned around and gave us a contribution to add to this project. So we feel in that way, we're really involving the whole community, the wider community of Springfield."
The sisters estimate the items in the bags cost a total of $10,000, much of which came from community donations.
"We've had people just come together, see us out purchasing items and want to help us so it's the whole Springfield area in that community as well as the Dominican Sisters and employees," said Becky Woiwoe, an Administrator at Sacred Heart Convent.
The bags will be donated to social service agencies throughout Springfield including Helping Hands, Contact Ministries and Washington Street Mission. The sisters hope the bags will help those receiving them feel appreciated and remembered in a time that can be isolating.
The bags will be distributed on Friday.
