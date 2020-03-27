SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Senior Services of Central Illinois and the Area Agency on Aging for Lincoln Land (AgeLinc), are teaming up to help area seniors.
Director of Development for Senior Services, Justin Yuroff, says the organization is used to delivering meals to the elderly.
"We deliver meals to about 350 people a day, throughout Sangamon and Menard counties," Yuroff says.
Now, the organization is helping some of the states most vulnerable people in another way.
"They don't necessarily have a lot of family and social support and don't have the ability, especially now, to get out and go to the store to stock up on some of the things they need," Yuroff says.
Program Specialist for AgeLinc, Jennifer Hopper, says she helped put together this drive, and it's all about helping people in their time of need.
"We want to make sure they have one less things to worry about, as far as trying to go out to the stores," Hopper says.
Tuesday, March 31, the organizations will host a donation drive. They are asking the community to donate any hygiene products they can.
"The goal is to put together 500 care packages," Yuroff says. "We are looking for kind of travel sized, smaller size things, so we can maximize what we're doing and get it out to as many people as we can. Things like; hand soap, toothpaste, lotion, shampoo even toilet paper."
During the drive, the organizations say safety is a top priority.
"It's strictly a drive through donation drive," Hopper says. "Folks can come up and drop off their items. All of our volunteers will be wearing masks and gloves. We're going to make sure the items are cleaned before they get packaged up and delivered to the seniors."
Hopper says that any donation, big or small, can make an impact.
"It's not going to cover everyone in Springfield, or let alone, Sangamon County, but we're starting somewhere," Hopper says.
The drive will be held at the Senior Services building in Springfield from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. Both organizations say they are in need of volunteers.
"Think of a senior in your life," Yuroff says. "They might be taken care of but, someone else's grandmother or mother, they might not be quite as fortune to have that support in their lives."