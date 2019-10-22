SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A contract offer from District 186 was rejected by nearly 600 Springfield Education Association teachers and personnel Monday night.
SEA said on social media a number of members had to attend parent teacher conferences and other District activities and were not able to attend the emergency general membership meeting that was held at Springfield High School.
After presenting to the membership the Board's offer, 90% of the members present voted to turn down the District's financial proposal.
Right after the meeting, the District sent out an email to all members via District email. SEA claims that is a potential negotiations violation.
"It broke out step increases and attempted to manipulate the very data the district provided us with just days prior. It is our members' perception that the District doesn't believe that members understand the basic premise of step increases. In addition the District inferred that the SEA bargaining team isn't being forthright with its membership. While the team finds the District's condescending attitude irritating, we do not find it surprising at this juncture," SEA said.
SEA and the District will meet at the bargaining table again on Thursday.