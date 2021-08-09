SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The 1,200 employees who work for the City of Springfield could see a weekly testing and mask requirement if they cannot provide proof of vaccination.
"The concept is that everybody would be tested on a weekly basis and wear masks unless you prove that you've been vaccinated," said Mayor Jim Langfelder.
Langfelder is working on the ordinance that would require weekly tests and masks inside city buildings for those not vaccinated. However, he said this would not require employees to get the vaccine.
"I'm not to the point where we're going to require someone to get vaccinated, but one of the motivating factors is for individuals that aren't vaccinated, you should be wearing your mask already, but then you have the weekly testing since we have the delta variant," he said.
This comes as Sangamon County cases have gone up 70 percent in the last seven days with 487 active cases. With this huge spike, Langfelder urges people to get the vaccine.
"The intent is to get people vaccinated that's our greatest protection, our greatest opportunity to move and keep things open so that's what it comes down to," he said.
The mayor is working with the Illinois Municipal League to craft the ordinance to prevent any legal ramifications.
