SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Some people have stocked up on food they bought from the grocery store, but others rely on a different source of food for their health and livelihood.
The Old Capitol Farmers Market is a staple in the Springfield Community. The market runs throughout the year, and many people rely on it for food.
Market Manager, Kayla Graven, says the market has been running for more than 20 years.
"In our market, last summer alone, we had over $21,000 in SNAP uses," Graven says.
Instead of cancelling the market entirely because of COVID19, the market temporarily switched to selling products online.
"Online alone, we had 300 orders placed," Graven says. "We started Friday at noon and we are closing it today, because we had so many orders come in, we are running out."
Saturday, April 25, Gravens says the market will be open outdoors for the first time since Halloween.
"Only essential vendors will be present and our booths will be spread a part," Graven says. "We also sourced cloth masks from Wild Rose, one of our local vendors, to provide for each of our vendors."
According to Graven, this is not to be viewed as a social event but rather a source of food.
"I know our community uses it as a social aspect, but we're telling people this is food," Graven says. "It's serious."
Graven says the market remaining open is not only important to the local community, but to the farmers who produce those products.
Farmer, Mitch Cave, says he has always been passionate about growing clean food.
"[The Farmer's Market] is allowing us farmers to stay in business," Cave says. "Most of us are very small farmers."
When COVID hit Sangamon County, Cave says he was worried about his farms future.
"The thought was, a lot of us might loose our livelihood," Cave says.
According to Cave, 4-Lees Farm has been in his family for generations, and he has been selling products at the Old Capitol Farmers Market for more than four years.
"We do pasture-raised broiled chicken, pasteurized pork and grass fed beef," Cave says.
Now more than ever, Cave says he can't thank the community enough for buying local.
"This is our only source of income and without the farmers markets, plain and simple, we're out of business," Cave says.
The Old Capitol Farmer's Market will be held outdoors on Saturday, April 25, from 9 a.m. until noon. The market will also offer curbside pickup.