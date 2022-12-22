SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — According to a Facebook post from Springfield Fire Fighters Local 37, crews are on a scene with heavy fire showing in the 1900 block of East Cook.
Multiple engines and trucks are currently at the fire. According to the page, the two story wooden structure is "fully involved" which generally means that the building is unable to be entered due to the amount of fire.
Update 6:30 p.m.
According to a report from the Springfield Fire Department, the abandoned house at 1902 E. Cook was a total loss. There is no confirmation on whether anyone was inside the house as it was frequently trespassed.
Heavy fire and bitter winter conditions made the job particularly difficult for the Springfield FD.
WAND News is working to learn more, and will update this story with the latest information.
