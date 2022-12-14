SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — The Springfield Fire Department has asked the public to help their arson team investigate two fires that occurred early December 8.
Video footage shows a man and a woman lighting two fires outside of Washington Middle School. One of the fires was near a gas main.
There was also a fire near Matheny-Withrow Elementary but it is unclear whether it was related to the Washington fire as there is no video evidence from the elementary school.
Information about the incidents can be reported anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 217-788-8427. Tips that lead to arrests can result in a cash reward up to $2500.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.