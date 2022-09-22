SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A Springfield man, Carlos Wright, 32, was sentenced Wednesday to concurrent terms of 42 months in prison for possession of a firearm by a felon and 24 months for wire fraud and false statements on loan applications.
Wright must pay restitution in the amount of $46,666 and serve 3 years of probation once released from prison.
At Wright’s sentencing hearing, U.S. District Judge Sue E. Myerscough found he knowingly possessed a gun at a time when he knew he was a felon and was on probation.
The judge also found that Wright provided false information on applications to obtain pandemic Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans. Wright received a total of $41,666 in loan funds.
At the sentencing hearing, the government presented evidence that Wright does not own or operate any business and was not employed when he submitted the false applications.
A federal grand jury returned an indictment charging Wright with the weapons charge in June 2021 and returned a second indictment charging Wright with the fraud offenses in December 2021. Wright pleaded guilty in April 2022.
“We very much appreciate the efforts of law enforcement to remove firearms from the hands of those not legally permitted to possess them,” said Assistant U.S. Attorney Sierra Senor-Moore. “Additionally, we hope those who improperly obtained some of the limited funds available to help businesses during the pandemic realize the detriment they caused to their own community.”
“The U.S. Secret Service remains committed to investigating and arresting those that engage in crimes that undermine the integrity of the U.S. financial and payment systems,” said Stephen Webster, the Resident Agent in Charge of the U.S. Secret Service’s Springfield, Illinois, Office.
