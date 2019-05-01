SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - In 2018, 116 people died in house fires in Illinois.
While smoke detectors are important in warning people of danger, they may not be enough to save lives.
Robert Tinucci, who works with the National Fire Sprinkler Association, says having sprinklers installed in homes cuts the risk of dying in a fire by 80 percent.
The Springfield Fire Department and NFSA did a side-by-side demonstration showing the effects of a room with a fire sprinkler installed and a room without one.
"Most of the sprinkler heads will activate once the room gets to 155 degrees, so if the fire builds up, it will give you much more time to exit the building," Tinucci said. "Without a sprinkler, within two minutes, that room is consumed in so much fire that temperatures are over 1,200 degrees and you're not getting out at that point."
According to Tinucci, modern homes burn up to 800 times faster than older homes.
"Today's fires burn hotter and faster," Tinucci said. "We fill homes with synthetic furniture that burns hot and fast."
Having sprinklers installed can also reduce property loss by about 70 percent.
"97 percent of the time, fire sprinklers are effective at controlling the fire and saving all the occupants' lives," he added.
Only 107 jurisdictions in Illinois are required to have fire sprinklers in new single family homes, but NFSA hopes this will change in the future.
"We have fire sprinklers in K-mart buildings and in other buildings," Tinucci said. "Why don't we put them in our homes, where we sleep?"