SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- Fire crews were dispatched to a Wingstop restaurant fire early Friday morning for reports of smoke coming from the business.
Battalion Chief Darb Calvert says when crew arrived they found an active fire inside the Wingstop.
The fire was extinguished before extending to any other businesses.
At this time no other information has been released.
WAND will continue to update this story as it develops.
