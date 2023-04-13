Copyright 2023. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
featured
Springfield Fire crews respond to gas leak at 4th and Madison
-
- Updated
- 0
Weather Forecast
Most Popular
Articles
- Man dies after being found unresponsive by coworkers while operating locomotive in ADM rail yard
- ADM releases statement regarding man who died while operating locomotive at rail yard
- Man who died while working on HVAC system at Springfield's Capital Airport identified
- Suspect wanted in connection to Easter Sunday shooting
- Actors from 'The Waltons' to make appearances at Logan County Pickers Market
- Coroner identifies man shot and killed on Easter Sunday
- Police: Disabled child dies of cocaine overdose; two individuals arrested
- Person found dead in Lake Charleston identified
- Decatur woman killed in Friday crash on US-51
- Mister Softee to close up shop in Decatur, transition to ice cream truck
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.