SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- Springfield Fire is on the scene of a significant gas leak at 4th and Madison.
 
Officials are requesting that all vehicular traffic is to stay away from the area.
 
Fire crews said the leak has been contained, but officials will remain on scene for the next few hours.
 
At this time no further information has been made available.

