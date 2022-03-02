SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- Springfield fire crews responded to an over night residential structure fire.
Officials say fire crews arrived at 1328 North Grand Avenue East around 2:53 in the morning to find a two story wood-framed residential structure with smoke and fire showing.
Fire crews reported exposure on front side of the building and quickly established command and began making an offensive interior attack with coordinated vertical ventilation.
The Rapid Intervention Team was established.
Authorities say the fire created extensive interior damage and was traveling through void spaces making it difficult to control during the initial attack. Crews were forced to report to rehab for SCBA replenishment.
Two additional engine companies were requested in order to rotate crews to keep them fresh.
Interior crews reported burned out stairs and unknown floor stability with zero visibility.
After a primary search the house was confirmed to be vacant.
Operations were transitioned to an exterior only defensive attack with exposure protection and once fire conditions reduced to a safe level crews were allowed back inside to complete operations.
The building is a total loss and the fire is currently under investigation by the inspectors of the SFD Fire Safety Division.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.