SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)– The Springfield Fire Department is now accepting applications for Entry-Level Firefighters.
The deadline to apply is Sunday, January 1, at 11:00 p.m. (CST).
Candidates willing to apply will have to take a written exam on either Thursday, January 5 or Saturday, January 7, 2023, at the Crowne Plaza; time still to be announced.
There is no cost to apply and take the written test for the Springfield Fire Department.
Interested candidates must first apply online through the City’s website at www.springfield.il.us/firetesting for the “Entry-Level Firefighter” position.
Anyone needing access to apply may use the public computers available at the City of Springfield’s Office of Human Resources.
Interested applicants are encouraged to attend one of the department’s open houses or upcoming information sessions.
The open houses take place at different fire stations throughout Springfield and allow all ages to come and experience what it is like to be a firefighter with the department.
A list of open house opportunities are listed below:
- Saturday, November 19
10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Station 5: 1723 E. Clay Street
- Saturday, December 3
10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Station 2: 2810 Stevenson Drive
Reservations are not required but applicants can sign-up a session by emailing humanresources@springfield.il.us or calling 217.789.2446 with the attendee’s name and the date and time of the session the individual plans to attend.
Information Sessions
- Saturday, December 10
10:00 a.m.
NAACP, 801 S. 11th Street
- Thursday, December 15
5:30 p.m.
300 S. 7th Street, 3rd floor in the City Council Chambers
For more details visit www.springfield.il.us/firetesting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.