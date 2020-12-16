SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The City of Springfield allotted $1 million to their fire department for overtime and holiday pay in the yearly budget, but the department has far surpassed those funds.
Springfield's Budget Director Bill McCarty said balancing the budget is a challenge.
"We're several million dollars out of balance right now," McCarty said. "We've got to figure out how to close that hole."
In order to do so, McCarty said the city has to make some changes to its budget, but one area officials haven't been able to cut back on is overtime for the fire department.
"The fire department has the one thing that no other department has, and that is a minimum manning provision in their contract," McCarty said. "If somebody calls in sick, no matter what, you have to call someone in to work overtime."
According to McCarty, for the past two years, the department has exceeded their overtime budget.
"Last year, the department was somewhere around $700,000 over, give or take," McCarty said. "This year, we're trending to be about the same thing ... $700,000 to $800,000 over."
This is an issue newly appointed Springfield Fire Chief Brandon Blough will have to address.
"We have years, from time to time, where there are things that hit you, you don't expect," Blough said.
One thing that was unexpected this year is COVID-19. Blough said because of firefighters testing positive or having to quarantine, the department had to fill nearly 7,000 hours worth of overtime.
"That itself is 240 overtime 24-hour shifts," Blough said.
On top of that, Blough said the department also saw an increase of firefighters being deployed.
"There were over 400, 24-hour shifts of people that were deployed in the military," Blough said.
The biggest cause for the increase of overtime was due to injury. Blough said injuries left the department to fill more than 10,000 hours of overtime.
"We've had several people that have been off on long-term injuries," Blough said. "Some of those things you just can't forecast."
McCarty said it is too early to tell how the overtime will impact other areas of the budget, but he said this could be a problem for years to come.
"You get to the point where you either have to cut, take from other departments or you have to raise revenue," McCarty said.
