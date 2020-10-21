SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) -Fighting fires and saving lives- it's a job description to some, but a calling for others.
Every two years, Springfield Fire Chief Allen Reyne said the department gives the public an opportunity to become a civil servant in their community.
"Every two years we offer an entry level exam for firefighters, and we are in that process now. Once we receive your application, there will be a written test. After the written test will be a physical agility test," Reyne said. "It's a job where no two days are the same. It is an exciting career."
Reyne said officials have received around 100 applications, but that number is lower than usual.
"We seldom have less than 400 people [apply]," Reyne said.
According to the chief, COVID-19 has played a big role in those numbers.
"Recruitment efforts haven't been hindered by COVID; they were stopped by COVID," Reyne said. "Unless you were lucky enough to have a family member or a neighbor, someone involved in the fire service, that's really our only outreach to people to explain what a great profession this is."
Amanda Laager is someone who thinks highly of the profession.
"This isn't a job, and these people aren't just coworkers. This is a lifestyle. These people are your family," Laager said. "You get through the process, and you're just another family member. We're brothers and sisters."
Laager is one of six women who are a part of the team.
"Everyone does the same training. There's no difference between a man or a women in this process," Laager said. "When you get through, you're the same as the men."
Laager said anyone who aspires to be a signal of hope on someone's worst day should apply today.
"The look on people's faces when you show up ... that 'Oh my gosh they're are here. They're here, and I can take a breath. Somebody's here to help me,'" Laager said. "That's probably the best."
Anyone who is interested in applying can click HERE for more information.
