SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Manpower and quick response times are two things Springfield Fire Chief Brandon Blough said make a successful fire department.
"We cover 124 square miles. We cover 150 percent more area than what Peoria covers," Blough said. "3.41 was our average response time over all calls."
But, those two things could be affected by budget cuts. The department came to city council with a proposed $41.5 million budget. Instead, their budget was burned by $1.4 million.
"It was a cut of about three percent of our total budget," Blough said. "Several of the aldermen said they were not going to be in favor of it but at the last minute, changed their minds."
Alderwoman Erin Conley was among the four council members who voted against the cuts.
"I don't want to rely on cutting our way out of problems," Conley said. "I'd like to find other solutions that allow us to maintain a high level of service to our community."
Conley said these cuts will reduce basic services people require.
"I want to know that when one of my residents, whether it's on the eastern edge or the western side of my ward, if they have an emergency and they call 911, our fire department is able to get to them in time to deliver the services they need," Conley said.
Each year, a majority of the department's budget goes directly to personal services, but $3 million is usually set aside for operational costs.
"It's for buying fire trucks, keeping fire trucks running and keeping lights and gas on for fire stations," Blough said.
According to Blough, cuts would ideally occur within the department's operational budget.
"I'd love for that to happen, but I just don't know if that's feasible," Blough said. "It's going to be really tough to not go into the personal line and look at layoffs."
In the last 13 years, Blough said the department's manpower has decreased by 20 people. Its current staff sits at 215 employees.
"When you get into numbers that are above a million dollars, the only way you can really make that kind of money disappear from you budget is the people we have work for us every day," Blough said.
President of Springfield Firefighters Local 37, Vince Zummo, said these cuts will not only impact current firefighters and their families, but the entire Springfield area.
"It's gut wrenching. These are real people that have dedicated themselves and their families to becoming a firefighter," Zummo said. "This is not going to impact just any one particular area of town. It's going to impact all areas of town."
Regardless of the cuts that must now by made, Blough said the men and women of the fire department will continue to do what they do best.
"We have some of the finest men and woman on our department," Blough said. "We are resilient. Our people will still come to work every day and do a great job for the citizens."
